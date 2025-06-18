5 Texans sentenced up to 40 years for $17M fraud scheme, including romance scams

article

The Brief Five people received lengthy federal prison sentences in a transnational fraud scheme that swindled approximately $17 million from victims worldwide, including the elderly. The scheme, which began in 2017, involved online romance scams, business email compromises, investor fraud, and unemployment insurance fraud. Sentences ranged from 109 months to 480 months (40 years) for their roles in orchestrating and laundering the fraudulently obtained funds.



Five people from Texas were given lengthy federal prison sentences Monday for their roles in an elaborate, transnational fraud scheme that swindled approximately $17 million from victims worldwide, including vulnerable elderly individuals.

U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III handed down the sentences on June 16, 2025. The scheme, which began around January 2017, involved online romance scams, business email compromises, investor fraud, and unemployment insurance fraud.

Defendants and Sentences

Damilola Kumapayi, aka "Luke Morris," 39, of Plano, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 109 months in federal prison.

Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen, aka "General," 50, of Plano, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering. She received a sentence of 365 months.

Edgal Iribhogbe, aka "Oseme," 51, of Allen, was found guilty at trial of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 480 months.

Chidindu Okeke, aka "Steve," 32, of Houston, and Chiagoziem Okeke, 32, of Houston, were both found guilty at trial of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering. Each received a sentence of 480 months.

Details of the Scheme

The backstory:

According to information presented in court, the defendants coordinated to extract money from at least 100 individual victims, companies, and government entities.

They then disguised, disbursed, and laundered the fraudulently obtained funds through a network of bank accounts, sending money to accounts, co-conspirators, and businesses in Africa and Asia.

The scheme specifically targeted elderly individuals, often luring them through online dating sites.

What they're saying:

"Transnational organized criminals targeting the hard-earned savings of elderly and vulnerable populations are simply despicable," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. "The long arm of the American justice system has no limits when it comes to reaching fraudsters who prey on our nation’s most vulnerable populations."

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock stated that the defendants were part of a transnational organized crime syndicate that collectively defrauded victims out of millions, with some losing their life savings.

Christopher J. Altemus Jr., IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office, emphasized the commitment of law enforcement to prosecuting financial crimes, especially those against the elderly and vulnerable. He noted the collective sentences of nearly 160 years as a testament to their resolve.