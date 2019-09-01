5 dead, 21 injured in Midland, Odessa shooting; Suspect shot, killed

UPDATE: Police say the death toll in the Midland, Odessa shooting Saturday afternoon has risen to seven.

Five people were killed and more than 20 others were injured when a gunman opened fire in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa Saturday afternoon.

Police also confirmed that the suspected gunman, described as a white man in his 30s, has been shot and killed.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot: a DPS trooper, Midland police officer, and Odessa officer.

DPS reports the trooper is in serious, but stable condition. There is no word on the condition of the injured officers.

Initially, police believed there were at least two shooters involved, but later found that there was only one suspect.

Odessa police say what started as a traffic stop quickly escalated into a rolling mass shooting.

This started just after 3:15 p.m., when a DPS troopers tried to stop a gold Honda.

When the trooper got the driver of the car to stop, he was shot by the man inside, who was armed with a rifle.

Police say the suspect got away and shot someone on I-20, then continued on the East Loop, and shot multiple people.

At some point, police said the suspect stole a USPS mail truck.

The suspect then drove near Cinergy - a local movie theater.

That's when multiple law enforcement agencies engaged in a gun battle with the suspect, killing him.

"This was a joint effort by a multitude of police departments to find this animal and bring him top justice," Chief Gerke said.

Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, said 14 shooting victims are being treated at the hospital, but he did not give their conditions or other information about the victims.

Those living in the area were told to stay indoors as police worked to secure the area.

Agents with the ATF Dallas Field Division are heading to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is the second deadly mass shooting in Texas this month. Back on August 3, a North Texas man traveled to El Paso and opened fire in a Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring more than 20 others.