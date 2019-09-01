< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Death toll in Midland, Odessa shooting rampage rises to 7 Related Headlines
5 dead, 21 injured in Midland, Odessa shootings and fled, shooting more than 20 people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.</p><p>Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said that at least one of the shooting victims remained in life-threatening condition. The gunman has been identified as a white male in his 30s, but police have not released a name or possible motive.</p><p>A news conference was scheduled for later Sunday in Odessa.</p><p>The shooting began Saturday afternoon with an interstate traffic stop where gunfire was exchanged with police, setting off a chaotic rampage during which the suspect hijacked a mail carrier truck and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland, two cities in the heart of Texas oil country more than 300 miles west of Dallas.</p><p>Police initially reported possible multiple shooters, but Odessa police Chief Michael Gerke later said there was only one male suspect.</p><p>The suspect shot "at innocent civilians all over Odessa," according to a statement from Odessa police, which did not name the man or offer motive.</p><p>The terrifying chain of events began when Texas state troopers tried pulling over a gold car mid-Saturday afternoon on Interstate 20 for failing to signal a left turn, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger said. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver "pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots" toward the patrol car stopping him. The gunshots struck one of two troopers inside the patrol car, Cesinger said, after which the gunman fled and continued shooting. Two other police officers were shot before the suspect was killed. The condition of the three law enforcement officers injured was not immediately released.</p><p>Gerke said there were at least 21 civilian shooting victims.</p><p>Shauna Saxton was one of the terrified drivers who said she encountered the gunman during his rampage, during which multiple witnesses described gunfire near shopping plazas and in busy intersections. Saxton was driving with her husband and grandson in Odessa and had paused at a stoplight when they heard loud pops.</p><p>"I looked over my shoulder to the left and the gold car pulled up and the man was there and he had a very large gun and it was pointing at me," she told TV station KOSA.</p><p>Saxton said she was trapped because there were two cars in front of her. "I started honking my horn. I started swerving and we got a little ahead of him and then for whatever reason the cars in front of me kind of parted," she said sobbing. She said she heard three more shots as she sped away.</p><p>Gerke did not go into detail about the chase, but the movie theater where the suspect was killed is more than 10 miles from where state troopers originally pulled over the gunman.</p><p>The shooting comes just four weeks after a gunman in the Texas border city of El Paso killed 22 people after opening fire at a Walmart. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week held two meetings with lawmakers about how to prevent more mass shootings in Texas. He said he would visit the area Sunday.</p><p>The shooting Saturday brings the number of mass killings in the U.S. so far this year to 25, matching the number in all of 2018, according to The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database. The number of victims for this year has already reached 142, surpassing all last year.</p><p>Seven people had remained in critical condition at one hospital hours after the West Texas shooting, said Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. He said a child under 2 years old was transported to another hospital.</p><p>Dustin Fawcett said he was sitting in his truck at a Starbucks in Odessa when he heard at least six gunshots ring out less than 50 yards behind him.</p><p>He spotted a white sedan with a passenger window that had been shattered. That's when he thought, "Oh man, this is a shooting."</p><p>Fawcett, 28, an Odessa transportation consultant, "got out to make sure everyone was safe" but found that no one had been struck by the gunfire nearby. He said a little girl was bleeding, but she hadn't been shot, and that he later found out she was grazed in the face.</p><p>Vice President Mike Pence said following the shooting that President Donald Trump and his administration "remain absolutely determined" to work with leaders in both parties in Congress to take such steps "so we can address and confront this scourge of mass atrocities in our country."</p><p>Pence said Trump had spoken to the attorney general and that the FBI was assisting local law enforcement.</p><p>Trump has offered contradictory messages in reacting to recent mass shootings. Days after the El Paso shooting he said he was eager to implement "very meaningful background checks" on guns and told reporters there was "tremendous support" for action. He later backed away, saying the current system of background checks was "very, very strong."</p><p>Most recently, Trump has called for greater attention to mental health, saying that new facilities are needed for the mentally ill as a way to reduce mass shootings. Suspect shot, killed" data-articleId="426529288" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Mass_Shooting_in_Midland_Odessa_0_7629068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Mass_Shooting_in_Midland_Odessa_0_7629068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Mass_Shooting_in_Midland_Odessa_0_7629068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Mass_Shooting_in_Midland_Odessa_0_7629068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Mass_Shooting_in_Midland_Odessa_0_7629068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="5 dead, 21 injured in Midland, Odessa shooting; Suspect shot, killed" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 dead, 21 injured in Midland, Odessa shooting; Suspect shot, killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 04:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>UPDATE: Police say the death toll in the Midland, Odessa shooting Saturday afternoon has risen to seven.</p><p>Death toll in Midland, Odessa shooting rampage rises to 7</p><p>-------------------------------------------------------------------</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/new-texas-laws-minors-no-longer-allowed-to-buy-over-the-counter-cough-medicine-in-texas" title="New Texas laws: Minors no longer allowed to buy over-the-counter cough medicine in Texas" data-articleId="426520643" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/GettyImages-665481724_1567282366427_7628850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cold medicines for sale in Walgreens. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Texas laws: Minors no longer allowed to buy over-the-counter cough medicine in Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 03:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Starting September 1, the minimum age to buy many over-the-counter cough medicines in Texas will be 18.</p><p>House Bill 1518 was passed this past legislative session, and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May.</p><p>This new bill will prevent minors from buying products that contain dextromethorphan, which is in many over-the-counter cough medicines, including NyQuil and Robitussin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/gov-abbott-holds-first-meeting-with-domestic-terrorism-task-force" title="Gov. Abbott holds first meeting with Domestic Terrorism Task Force" data-articleId="426443932" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/30/Domestic_terrorism_meeting_0_7627764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Today was the first meeting for the Domestic Terrorism Task Force." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Abbott holds first meeting with Domestic Terrorism Task Force</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bridget Spencer, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, even right here in Austin… all locations where tragedies and mass shootings have happened in the state.</p><p>With the latest being in El Paso, lawmakers are saying enough is enough. Governor Greg Abbott has now formed the Domestic Terrorism Task Force. “Today we begin a process where we look at domestic terrorism from a broader perspective. El Paso is a catalyst for me convening this task force but the reason for the task force is broader than El Paso alone,” said Abbott.</p><p>Friday was the first meeting for the group of law enforcement and political leaders. “We need to come to grips with the fact there has been an increase in frequency of mass shootings, as well as terroristic attacks,” said Abbott.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Heating_Up__Drying_Out__0_20190901130616"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heating Up, Drying Out!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/police-warn-of-active-shooters-in-midland-odessa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/9P%20H1_ODESSA%20MASS%20SHOOTING_00.00.16.19_1567299770591.png_7629046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P H1_ODESSA MASS SHOOTING_00.00.16.19_1567299770591.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 dead, 21 injured in Midland, Odessa shooting; Suspect shot, killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/drying-out-and-heating-up-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Drying_out_and_Heating_Up__0_7629030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drying_out_and_Heating_Up__0_20190831234137"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drying Out and Heating Up!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/fox4ward-new-biography-chronicles-texas-blues-legend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Fox4ward____Major_New_Biography_of_Stevi_0_7628635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" 