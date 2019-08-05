< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422265059" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422265059" data-article-version="1.0">Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422265059" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/two-more-el-paso-shooting-victims-die-at-hospital-raising-death-toll-to-22" data-title="Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/two-more-el-paso-shooting-victims-die-at-hospital-raising-death-toll-to-22" addthis:title="Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422265059-422263308" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/two-more-el-paso-shooting-victims-die-at-hospital-raising-death-toll-to-22?fbclid=IwAR0VRYaMc_SzU3YOPhIVs0vprJxTq6flyu5-ycSw1SLSBcIJkhV2OHVwFaU">CEDAR ATTANASIO, PAUL J. WEBER and MORGAN LEE, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> That patient also received a "massive blood transfusion," Flaherty said.</p><p>The hospital didn't release the names or ages of the two patients who died Monday, but hospital officials described one as an elderly woman.</p><p>Another patient remained in critical condition at the hospital and five others were in stable condition, two days after the Saturday attack in which more than two dozen people were wounded. Victims were also treated at other El Paso hospitals.</p><p>Police still haven't released a list of the victims of the attack, which happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that claimed nine lives.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/shooting-victims-include-a-mom-who-died-protecting-her-baby"><em>READ MORE:</em> Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby</a></p><p>Speaking at the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the two attacks in which 30 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded. He called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence, but he offered scant details on concrete steps that could be taken.</p><p>"We vow to act with urgent resolve," Trump said.</p><p>Federal authorities said they are weighing hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman El Paso that could carry the death penalty. The suspect, 21-year old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on state capital murder charges, which also carry a possible death penalty.</p><p>Crusius lived in Allen and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Texas" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409704" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Texas Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Some_victims_of_El_Paso_mass_shooting_id_0_7573015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Some_victims_of_El_Paso_mass_shooting_id_0_7573015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Some_victims_of_El_Paso_mass_shooting_id_0_7573015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Some_victims_of_El_Paso_mass_shooting_id_0_7573015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Some_victims_of_El_Paso_mass_shooting_id_0_7573015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shannon Murray reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MORGAN LEE and AMY GUTHRIE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 12:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:53AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 22 people dead and more than two dozen injured. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured at least 27 others.</p><p>Here are some of their stories:</p><p>JORDAN ANCHONDO: 'GAVE HER LIFE' FOR HER BABY</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/el-paso-mayor-issues-local-disaster-declaration-after-mass-shooting" title="El Paso mayor issues local disaster declaration after mass shooting" data-articleId="422155447" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159311803_1564956387037_7572390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159311803_1564956387037_7572390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159311803_1564956387037_7572390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159311803_1564956387037_7572390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159311803_1564956387037_7572390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Yturales /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>El Paso mayor issues local disaster declaration after mass shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mayor of El Paso has issued a local disaster declaration Sunday in response to Saturday's mass shooting at a local Walmart. </p><p>Mayor Dee Margo tweeted a statement on the declaration , saying that it activates state recovery efforts necessary for El Paso to address needs stemming from Saturday's shooting.</p><p>"Our community has been resilient and we will not be defined by this weekend's senseless act of violence," Margo said in the statement. "We will stay united as we work through the long healing process. We are incredibly proud of all our local, state, and federal first responders."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-abbott-orders-texas-flag-flown-at-half-staff-for-el-paso-shooting-victims" title="Gov. Abbott orders Texas flag flown at half-staff for El Paso shooting victims" data-articleId="422155383" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-92944672%20_OP_1_CP__1564953543316.jpg_7571975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-92944672%20_OP_1_CP__1564953543316.jpg_7571975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-92944672%20_OP_1_CP__1564953543316.jpg_7571975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-92944672%20_OP_1_CP__1564953543316.jpg_7571975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-92944672%20_OP_1_CP__1564953543316.jpg_7571975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Abbott orders Texas flag flown at half-staff for El Paso shooting victims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 04:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 05:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags be flown at half-staff statewide this week for the El Paso shooting victims.</p><p>Abbott ordered the flags be lowered on Saturday in memory of the 20 killed in the shooting at an El Paso Walmart. 