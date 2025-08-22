5 arrested as Dallas police dismantle alleged drug operation

The Brief Dallas police raided a residence in Southeast Dallas, seizing a large quantity of illegal drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Four men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including drug manufacturing, delivery, and illegal possession of firearms. A fifth man was also arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.



On Thursday, August 21, Dallas police's special investigation division, SWAT, and the Dallas police's southeast search team, along with drones and a K9, executed a search warrant in Southeast Dallas.

That resulted in the seizure of 603.2 grams of Marijuana, 338.5 grams of cocaine, 100.8 grams of Methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of Phencyclidine (commonly known as PCP), 1786.9 grams of K2 and 18.6 grams of unknown pills.

While executing the warrant, Dallas police say the following individuals were arrested:

40-year-old Pierre Abercrombie, charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

41-year-old Cedric Oliver, charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

49-year-old Christopher Washington, charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

30-year-old Jercorree Howard, charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

30-year-old Aaron Allen was arrested on a warrant issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for assault in the category of family violence.

What they're saying:

"This operation underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantling illegal drug networks and removing dangerous weapons from our communities," said Major Aarin Harrell, Commander of the Special Investigations Division.

"This is a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in our city."