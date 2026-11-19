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The Brief Dallas police are investigating after 46-year-old Stephanie Limon was found dead at her Far North Dallas home on Wednesday. Officers conducting a welfare check around 12:30 p.m. found Limon unresponsive with multiple injuries. Authorities have not released details on her suspected cause of death, specific injuries, or any potential suspects.



Dallas police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman who was found dead during a welfare check.

What we know:

Officers were called to Stephanie Limon’s home in the 5400 block of Peterson Lane around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s in Far North Dallas near the Galleria.

Limon was unresponsive in the house with multiple injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police did not elaborate on Limon’s injuries or her suspected cause of death.

They said they are still investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

No details about a possible suspect were released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Cody Fehrenbach at 214-671-3671 or cody.fehrenbach@dallaspolice.gov.