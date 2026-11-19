46-year-old Dallas woman’s death investigated as homicide
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman who was found dead during a welfare check.
What we know:
Officers were called to Stephanie Limon’s home in the 5400 block of Peterson Lane around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s in Far North Dallas near the Galleria.
Limon was unresponsive in the house with multiple injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police did not elaborate on Limon’s injuries or her suspected cause of death.
They said they are still investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.
No details about a possible suspect were released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Cody Fehrenbach at 214-671-3671 or cody.fehrenbach@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.