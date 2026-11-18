The Brief Red Oak City Council voted 4-1 to approve the expansion of a Compass data center. The expansion will bring the development to nearly 900 acres. Opponents voiced concerns about the impact on the community's quality of life.



Leaders in Ellis County are moving forward with plans to expand a data center in Red Oak after a tense City Council meeting.

What we know:

The Red Oak City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint meeting to discuss the expansion of a data center development by Compass. The initial data center project had already been approved.

The company wants to add more land to its original plan, bringing the total property to almost 900 acres.

The expansion ultimately passed with a 4-1 vote.

The meeting began with a 30-minute executive session, followed by a packed public comment period with standing room only.

Supporters of the data center wore red shirts but declined to speak on camera.

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What they're saying:

People against the expansion lined up to speak during the meeting.

"We hear you say over and over that everybody wants more things, more parks and better roads. And you say data centers give you the money to do that without raising taxes. But none of you has ever asked the people directly if we wanted to trade our peace and tranquility for those things," one speaker said. "From six months of watching these meetings, I've learned that your decisions never consider the humans you're supposed to serve."

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Another speaker expressed support for the project.

"They're already approved. They already have their one campus done. And I feel really good about what they're doing in the community," the speaker said.

The backstory:

The city initially approved the zoning for over 800 acres, a decision that is currently being challenged in court.