The Brief On November 1, two suspects stole thousands of dollars in baseball bats from two Academy sports stores in Tarrant County. The two suspects stole a rack of bats from an Academy store in Fort Worth before doing the same at an Academy store in White Settlement. Fort Worth Police are asking anyone with information on the bat bandits to contact Det. Christian Magallon at (817) 392-4837.



Stealing bases during a baseball game is legal, but stealing baseball bats from local Academy stores certainly isn't. Fort Worth Police are asking the public to help them catch two bat bandits.

Academy bat bandits

What we know:

On Sunday, November 1, at around 7 p.m., two suspects were seen walking into an Academy sports store in the 6100 block of Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth.

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One of the suspects picks up an entire rack of baseball bats before walking to the back of the store, where it appears the second suspect hides the bats underneath his jacket.

After taking the bats from the Fort Worth Academy, they stole more bats from an Academy store in White Settlement.

The total value of the stolen baseball bats is over $4,000.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the two suspects.

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One suspect is bald with several visible tattoos on the top of his head. He's seen wearing black shorts and a large jacket in surveillance footage.

The second suspect is wearing a black jacket and gray shorts.

What they're saying:

"On this one, if you know 'em, you're going to know 'em."

Fort Worth police officer Buddy Calzada tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb the surveillance video is clear enough that someone should be able to identify the two bat bandits.

Buddy Calzada

"We need to get them off the streets. In reality, you know Shaun, stealing bases is one thing. Stealing bats is another."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects is asked to contact Fort Worth Police Det. Christian Magallon at (817) 392-4837.