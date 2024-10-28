46 Fort Worth ISD seniors awarded $23,000 scholarships to Texas Wesleyan University

The Brief Texas Wesleyan University on Monday surprised 46 seniors at Fort Worth ISD’s Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences with an acceptance letter and a $23,000 scholarship. It's the university's effort to dispel the notion that the cost of a private university is out of reach. TWU says it considered each student’s GPA and merits.



Dozens of Fort Worth ISD seniors received a special surprise Monday when they were handed scholarships along with their college acceptance letters. They were even more surprised to learn the amount of funding they're getting.

Forty-six students from FWISD’s Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences received over a million dollars in scholarship awards from Texas Wesleyan University. Each student received a $23,000 scholarship.

Seniors Cindy Lopez and Isaac Mendoza each received a scholarship. They are re-occurring for four years.

"Now, I’m looking into myself like, ‘I can do this. I can,’" Lopez said.

"This amount is really going to help me a lot. I have some savings, but this will definitely make it way easier," Mendoza said. "I plan on going into computer science and getting a bachelor's."

Texas Wesleyan University hopes to dispel the notion that the cost of a private university is out of reach.

This effort to attract students from Fort Worth ISD’s Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences considered each student’s GPA and other factors.

"This is about half of their class. Forty-six students who have been accepted and given an award today," said TWU enrollment counselor Yamam Saheb. "A lot of students shy away from a private school education, thinking that the private education cost is more. So this starts that conversation."

Senior Isaiah Finley and his family are very proud. He’s the oldest of his siblings.

"Honestly, I was excited. I can go to college now," he said. "It’s a decent scholarship, and I’m okay with it. I’m happy."

You may recall Isaiah’s toddler twin sisters as they were born conjoined and the first at Cook Children’s Hospital to undergo a delicate surgery to separate them. Isaac hopes to be a good example for them.

"I’m just proud of him," said James Findley, Isaiah’s dad. "He’s always been a smart kid, and I’m glad he can apply that to something that will benefit his future."

Based on their financial circumstances, TWU also points out students may qualify for more college assistance and can compete for additional scholarship awards offered by the university.