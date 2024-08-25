41-year-old victim identified in Fort Worth double shooting

article

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified one of the victims in a double shooting last weekend in Fort Worth.

Fermin Ramirez, 41, died after being shot in a neighborhood near the Fort Worth Stockyards early in the morning on Aug. 17.

Police said a second person was also shot and killed, but that person has not yet been identified.

Fort Worth police have not released any other updates on the suspect or the investigation.