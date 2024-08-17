Fort Worth shooting: Police looking for double murder suspect

article

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead in northwest Fort Worth.

Crews responded to a shooting call on Ross Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

First responders found two men had been shot after a confrontation with a suspect.

Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooter has not been arrested at this time.

So far, no description has been given of the suspect.