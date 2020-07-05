40 North Texas hospitals receiving additional cases of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

article

There will be 40 North Texas hospitals that will be getting cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to help treat coronavirus patients.

Clinical trials show the drug sped up recovery time by four days compared to those taking a placebo.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services worked with state agencies to bring the cases to Texas.

This will be the largest Remdesivir distribution for North Texas hospitals from the federal government.

There will be 99 cases of the drug distributed, which health officials said is enough medicine to treat close to 1,800 people.

It will be distributed to hospitals in Collin, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Hunt, Johnson, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties.

