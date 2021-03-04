4 kids, 2 adults hurt in Fort Worth crash

article

Four children and one adult had to be pulled from their vehicle Thursday after a crash in Fort Worth.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Kilpatrick Avenue just south of downtown.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said a red vehicle with one adult and four kids inside collided with another vehicle carrying two adults.

Firefighters had to use rescue tools to free several of the children who were trapped.

They were taken to hospitals but their injuries are not said to be major.

The driver in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for observation.