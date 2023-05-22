4 hurt after truck crashes into I-30 bridge pillar

Four people were hospitalized after a major crash overnight in Dallas.

It happened around midnight Sunday on North Beckley Avenue near Interstate 30.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck appeared to have been speeding when the driver lost control, veered off the road, and crashed into a bridge pillar.

The victims were trapped inside and had to be freed by rescue crews.

Featured article

Two were critically injured. The other two were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Their names have not been released.