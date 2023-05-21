18-wheeler overturns on I-20 in Lancaster, leaving driver in critical condition

article

A portion of I-20 in Lancaster was closed down for a time Sunday morning while crews cleared the scene of a crash that left an 18-wheeler overturned on the interstate.

Police said they were called about a disabled vehicle in the eastbound lanes just after 7 a.m.

About a minute later, police were told an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of the disabled vehicle.

The 18-wheeler went off the interstate and rolled over on its side on the service road.

The driver was stuck inside and had to be extricated. Police said it took about an hour to get the driver out, and they were then taken to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was not in it at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Part of the interstate was closed for the investigation and to land the helicopter, but it is back open.

The service road was closed for a bit longer as crews cleared the 18-wheeler and cleaned the roadway.