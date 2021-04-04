4 buildings at under construction apartment complex destroyed by fire in Dallas

article

Dallas Fire-Rescue reports four buildings were destroyed at an apartment complex late Saturday night.

The fire broke out just before 10:45 p.m., at under construction apartment buildings in the 4400 block of Scurry Street in Old East Dallas.

It took more than 60 firefighters two hours to put the flames out, and fire crews had water pressure issues with one hydrant.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.