4 accused of cloning Walmart gift cards arrested in Colleyville

Colleyville police said a seven-month investigation ended with the arrests of four people accused of cloning Walmart gift cards.

The investigation started after several reports of people who tried to use their gift cards only to find the money was already spent.

Investigators identified 42-year-old Geandy O’Reilly as a suspect.

Police said a search warrant on O’Reilly’s property recovered electronics, 88 cases of beer, and nearly 7,000 gift cards.

Police arrested three of his alleged associates in September, 35-year-old Anisel Matososa, 56-year-old Ernesto Mato, and 42-year-old Mayluis Novoa.

Police said this was a multi-state investigation involving at least 1,000 victims.

Evidence on O’Reilly’s cell phone led investigators to other alleged crime rings in multiple states across the country.

Investigators have identified suspects in Arizona, Florida, and Tennessee.