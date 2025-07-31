3 undocumented migrants charged with capital murder after Garland motel shooting

article

The Brief Three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a June shooting at a Garland motel. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales from Las Vegas, Nevada. All three suspects are being held without bond due to an immigration hold, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder after a June shooting at a Garland motel, police officials report. The man who died has been identified as a 48-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to arrest records, the three men are being held without bond because of an immigration hold.

Garland Motel Shooting

The backstory:

According to Garland police, officers were called to the parking lot of a motel in the 12700 block of LBJ Freeway just after 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation revealed two of the suspects were involved in a robbery earlier that morning, June 20, at another motel in the 3600 block of Leon Road, police said. Investigators did not reveal how they connected the suspects to the shooting.

Migrant Suspects Identified

Garland detectives arrested 20-year-old Yosguar Aponte Jimenez, 23-year-old Jesus De Nazareth Bellorin-Guzman, and 25-year-old Jose Luis Trivino-Cruz.

Jimenez has been charged with capital murder and his bond has been set at $1,500,000.

Bellorin-Guzman has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. His combined bond is set at $2,250,000.

Trivino-Cruz has been charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and indecent assault. His combined bond is set at $3,255,000.

All three suspects are being held in the Dallas County Jail and each is being held on an immigration hold.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the three men are from.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.