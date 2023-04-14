3 suspects accused of stealing 18,000 gallons of fuel in Garland arrested

3 suspects accused of stealing thousands of gallons of fuel across Texas were arrested this week.

Garland police say that more than 18,000 gallons of gas were stolen at the Ricky Rockets Fuel station on Jupiter Road alone.

Detectives believe the suspects stole the fuel using a complex system that involved a box truck with a storage system inside.

Source: Garland PD

On Thursday, Garland detectives spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft ring.

The vehicle then drove to Bowie and Franklin County.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Garland Detectives arrested the suspects while they were allegedly in the middle of stealing gas.

The suspects were in possession of more than 1,500 gallons of stolen fuel at the time.

30-year-old Julio Benitez-Hernandez, 42-year-old Joxan Santos-Legon, and 30-year-old Rafael Vazquez-Unzaga are facing fuel theft charges in Garland, Bowie and Franklin County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joxan Santos-Legon

Santos-Legon and Vazquez-Unzaga both have Florida addresses.