3 shot at Ellis County school supply drive, 'unsanctioned trail ride' event

The Brief Three adults were shot at a back-to-school supply giveaway event in Ellis County over the weekend. The event did not have the required permit for a large-scale gathering, county officials stated. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them to assist in the investigation.



A back-to-school supply giveaway in Ellis County last weekend ended with three adults shot, according to Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman.

What we know:

The event started at noon on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 830 Batchelor Road in Red Oak. There was to be a school supply giveaway, cash giveaways, games for kids, food and music.

According to Sheriff Norman, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies were called to the area for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found three adults with gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to the hospital for treatment. One victim is still in intensive care.

Flyer for the back to school supply drive (Source: Image provided by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say most of the attendees of the Kountry Mob Paper Trail Trailride Extravaganza were not residents of Ellis County, but traveled from neighboring cities and counties across Texas.

According to Sheriff Norman, the Texas Health and Safety Code, Chapter 751, large-scale events "mass gatherings" must obtain a permit from the county if they meet certain attendance thresholds. Sheriff Norman says a permit was not issued for this event.

What they're saying:

"We take public safety seriously, especially when it comes to large, unregulated events that draw crowds from outside our county," said Brad Norman, Ellis County Sheriff. "These gatherings create unnecessary risks for our community and strain local emergency services."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972.937.6060 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Ellis County tip line, 972-937-PAYS (7297).