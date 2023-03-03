3 school districts closed Friday due to storm damage, power outages

Widespread power outages are forcing three school districts to close today.

They include Weatherford, Frisco and McKinney ISDs.

For McKinney, that means spring break starts a day early.

Frisco said its network operations center is down, leaving campuses without internet or phone service.

Weatherford said some of its campuses have minor damage but that many roads are covered in debris.

Those districts start spring break on March 13.