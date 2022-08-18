3 people hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning at Dallas apartment complex

Three people were sent to the hospital after showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Dallas apartment complex.

It happened Thursday night at the Radius at Turtle Creek Apartments at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Wellborn Street in the Oak Lawn area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they found elevated levels of carbon monoxide at the apartments.

Three residents were taken to the hospital with minor symptoms.

The entire apartment complex has been evacuated. Residents were told they are not allowed inside until further notice.