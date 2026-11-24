3 injured in overnight shooting at Central Oak Cliff apartment complex
OAK CLIFF, Texas - Three people are expected to recover after an overnight shooting at a Central Oak Cliff apartment complex.
Oak Cliff Apartment Shooting
What we know:
Dallas police responded at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday to the Wynnewood Apartments at 1805 S. Zang Blvd.
Officers arrived to find two women and a man wounded by gunfire. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took all three victims to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.
Early in the investigation, police say they believe the man visited the apartment where his girlfriend and her mother lived. The three began arguing, and a gun was brought out. During a struggle over the weapon, multiple shots were fired, injuring all three people.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any other details, including the identities of the people involved, who brought the gun or whether anyone faces charges.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas police and FOX 4 reporting.