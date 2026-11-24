The Brief Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two women and a man at the Wynnewood Apartments in Central Oak Cliff. Investigators believe an argument broke out after the man visited the apartment where his girlfriend and her mother lived, leading to a struggle over a gun. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took all three people to the hospital, and all are expected to recover.



Three people are expected to recover after an overnight shooting at a Central Oak Cliff apartment complex.

Oak Cliff Apartment Shooting

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What we know:

Dallas police responded at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday to the Wynnewood Apartments at 1805 S. Zang Blvd.

Officers arrived to find two women and a man wounded by gunfire. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took all three victims to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Early in the investigation, police say they believe the man visited the apartment where his girlfriend and her mother lived. The three began arguing, and a gun was brought out. During a struggle over the weapon, multiple shots were fired, injuring all three people.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other details, including the identities of the people involved, who brought the gun or whether anyone faces charges.