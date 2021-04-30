3 fully-vaccinated Dallas County residents died from COVID-19 in April

article

COVID-19 claimed the life of three Dallas County residents even though they received both doses of the vaccine.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed two deaths this week and one on April 16 were caused by breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

But in each of the three of the cases, the patient had a medical condition. One had a high-risk underlying health condition. One was a solid organ transplant recipient and one was on immunosuppressant medication, which is known to significantly reduce the vaccine’s effectiveness.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that COVID-19 vaccines have an effectiveness of 90% or higher.

"However, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it. These are called ‘vaccine breakthrough cases.’ This means that while people who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get sick, it may still happen. Experts continue to study how common these cases are," the CDC states on its website.

So far health experts have not discovered any patterns to help predict who might be more at risk for a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

They also aren’t sure how likely a vaccinated person is to spread COVID-19 to others.