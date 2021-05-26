3 Flower Mound officers shot while responding to suicide call

Flower Mound police say three police officers were shot and injured after responding to a potential suicide call at a home.

Police say around 7 p.m. Wednesday, they were called out to the home in reference to someone being suicidal.

When the officers arrived, they tried to contact the man inside the home. That's when police say he opened fire.

Three officers were hit. Two were taken to local hospitals. It’s unclear what condition they're in, but we're being told they're "stable."

The third officer suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to a hospital.

Police say the officers returned fire but have not made contact with the man in the home since.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and it's still an active scene.