3 firefighters injured in Hood County wildfire

Three firefighters battling a wildfire in Hood County were injured, including one who suffered burns.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon just north of Tolar, which is about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Hood county officials say it's grown to more than 450 acres and is 20% contained.

Members of every volunteer fire department in the county as well as Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the fire.

While working to put out the flames, one firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body. It's not immediately known how the firefighter suffered those injuries. He was flown to Parkland Hospital to be treated at the burn unit.

Two other firefighters suffered the effects of heat exhaustion and were treated on the scene.

The heat is very dangerous, and fires spread dangerously fast as well.