Grassfire burning in Parker County, at least two buildings destroyed

Two buildings have been destroyed as crews work to battle a massive grassfire in the Parker County city of Millsap.

The Texas A&M Forest service is assisting local fire departments in the area, at last update more than 50 acres have burned.

The Parker County Fire Marshal says the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Millsap ISD canceled camps and practices at Millsap Elementary because of the close proximity to the flames.

There are no mandatory evacuations in place at this time.