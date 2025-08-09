3 dead, including shooter, after early morning Dallas incident

article

The Brief Three people are dead after an early morning shooting in Dallas. Police believe Latit Pradhan, 53, shot two people who were known to him before he was also shot. The identities of the two victims and the motive for the shooting are currently unknown.



Three people are dead, including the initial shooter, after an early morning incident in Dallas. Police are investigating.

Dallas triple-fatal

What we know:

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Dudley Street. Dallas Police Department officers responded around 2:10 a.m.

According to their release, Latit Pradhan, 53, is believed to have shot two victims at the scene who were known to him. After officers arrived, they found that Pradhan had also been shot and had several lacerations.

Pradhan was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he later died of his wounds.

The two victims allegedly shot by Pradhan died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The two other victims were not identified in the release.

The motive behind the shooting was not commented on, nor was Pradhan's relationship to the victim.

What you can do:

This ongoing investigation will be documented under case numbers 113635-2025, 113712-2025, and 113721-2025. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective C. Fehrenbach #11089 at (214) 671-3671 or cody.fehrenbach@dallaspolice.gov .