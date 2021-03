article

Three people were airlifted to hospitals after a crash in Kaufman County Friday night.

The wreck happened at about 6 p.m., when police say a Camry was eastbound on Highway 243 at the same time a Kia was westbound.

That's when the Camry turned in front of the Kia and the two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were treated on scene.

The three passengers inside the Kia were airlifted to area hospitals.

No word on their condition.