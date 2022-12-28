2nd grader from Menlo Park steals holiday show with wild dance moves

A 2nd grader from Menlo Park is getting attention from around the state after he stole the spotlight during the holiday show.

Jaden Williams – the one on the far right in the 49ers jacket -- and 14 classmates were singing Dec. 14 during the show at Beechwood Shool, when he started dancing.

And not just any kind of dancing. Break dancing. Wiggly dancing. Robot dancing.

WATCH: Jaden Williams bust a move



Ashley Nicole Williams, the mother of one of the other students, recorded Jaden's dance moves and posted the performance on Instagram.

The other students seem surprised, but keep singing.

The audience goes wild.