250,000th COVID-19 vaccination given at Fair Park megasite

The mega-vaccination site at Fair Park celebrated a big milestone on Wednesday.

A quarter of a million doses have been administered so far at the hub. Shot number 250,000 was given to a 20-year old college student named Quincy.

Quincy was greeted by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and given a gift in front of a crowd at the vaccination site, which began operating in January.

Quincy said he was grateful for the shot and thanked volunteers for their hard work.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said people scheduling a shot at the site is the best way they can do their part to bring an end to the pandemic.

"Getting these shots in the arms is really making a difference. It's still too early to quit, but it’s taken us a long way," Huang said.

Jenkins says next week the site is set to receive more than 20,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from its FEMA partners. He hopes to surpass more than 300,000 total doses administered by the end of next week.

