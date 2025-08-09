25-year-old injured in Irving officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief An Irving police officer shot and wounded an armed man who refused to comply with orders. The suspect, Arlington Fuentes-Murillo, is in stable condition at a local hospital. Fuentes-Murillo has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.



A man was shot by Irving police after refusing to comply with orders while armed, the department said on Saturday.

Irving officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The incident happened in the 1400 block of North Nursery Road. Officers were alerted to a suspicious person in the area around 3:34 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Arlington Fuentes-Murillo, who they say was armed with a gun.

After the subject did not comply with officers' orders, the department says one officer fired his gun, striking Fuentes-Murillo at least once.

Life-saving measures were given until Irving Fire Medics arrived to take Fuentes-Murillo to a hospital. He remains in stable condition, they say.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The orders Fuentes-Murillo did not comply with were not included in the release.

The release does not say whether Fuentes-Murillo fired or aimed his gun at the officers.