25-year-old injured in Irving officer-involved shooting
IRVING, Texas - A man was shot by Irving police after refusing to comply with orders while armed, the department said on Saturday.
Irving officer-involved shooting
What we know:
The incident happened in the 1400 block of North Nursery Road. Officers were alerted to a suspicious person in the area around 3:34 a.m.
When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Arlington Fuentes-Murillo, who they say was armed with a gun.
After the subject did not comply with officers' orders, the department says one officer fired his gun, striking Fuentes-Murillo at least once.
Life-saving measures were given until Irving Fire Medics arrived to take Fuentes-Murillo to a hospital. He remains in stable condition, they say.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The orders Fuentes-Murillo did not comply with were not included in the release.
The release does not say whether Fuentes-Murillo fired or aimed his gun at the officers.
The Source: Irving Police Department provided the information in this report.