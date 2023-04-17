25 arrested in Dallas County human trafficking suppression operation
DALLAS COUNTY - 25 people were arrested for as part of a prostitution sting in Dallas County last week.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Trafficking Task Force worked together to target people looking to pay for sex.
The 2-day Human Trafficking-Demand Suppression Operation was held on April 11 and 12.
Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
25 suspects were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, which is a state jail felony.