17 charged in Denton County prostitution sting

The Denton County's Sheriff's Office announced arrests and charges for 17 people in connection to a prostitution sting last month.

12 suspects were from Denton County, two were from Cooke County and there was one each from Tarrant County, Grayson County and Kaufman County.

All 17 people were charged with solicitation of prostitution, which is a state jail felony.

READ MORE: New details released about 46 arrested in prostitution sting, including Lewisville ISD coach, youth pastor

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Wisam Darwish (Source: Denton County Sheriff's Office)

The arrests were made on March 28 and 29 as part of the operation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.