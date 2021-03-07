22-year-old charged with manslaughter for fatal shooting at McKinney apartments

article

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man at a McKinney apartment.

Michael Parker Jr. has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Brandon Power.

The shooting happened on Friday, just before 5 p.m., at the Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch Apartments.

Responding McKinney PD officers found Power dead in an apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the gunshot that killed Power came from a neighboring apartment.

Detectives identified Parker Jr. as a suspect, and were able to arrest him.

No further details were released about the shooting.