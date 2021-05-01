22-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed passenger

article

A 22-year-old has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a crash that resulted in the death of a passenger.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, in the 3300 block of E. Pioneer Parkway.

Responding officers found an injured 20-year-old woman, who was later pronounced at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators determined that the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Cristian Vazquez, was westbound on Pioneer Parkway, when Vazquez lost control of the truck.

The truck, which was occupied by Vazquez and the 20-year-old passenger, left the roadway and hit a tree in the median, causing the truck to roll over.

Police arrested Vazquez on a charge of intoxication manslaughter following the crash.