Expand / Collapse search

21-year-old found dead after shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood

By
Published  September 2, 2025 12:13pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A 21-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Dallas.
    • The victim, identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office as Dortae Jarmal Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any information about a suspect or a motive.

DALLAS - A 21-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning after Dallas police responded to a shooting call.

Deadly Dallas Shooting

What we know:

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of 52nd Street at about 3 a.m.

The victim was identified as Dortae Jarmal Ross, 21, by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or a motive.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective J. Ortiz-Vives at 214-671-4310 or by email at jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

DallasEast Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety