21-year-old found dead after shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood

The Brief A 21-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Dallas. The victim, identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office as Dortae Jarmal Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any information about a suspect or a motive.



A 21-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning after Dallas police responded to a shooting call.

Deadly Dallas Shooting

What we know:

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of 52nd Street at about 3 a.m.

The victim was identified as Dortae Jarmal Ross, 21, by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or a motive.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective J. Ortiz-Vives at 214-671-4310 or by email at jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov.