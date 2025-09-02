21-year-old found dead after shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood
DALLAS - A 21-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning after Dallas police responded to a shooting call.
Deadly Dallas Shooting
What we know:
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of 52nd Street at about 3 a.m.
The victim was identified as Dortae Jarmal Ross, 21, by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release any information about a suspect or a motive.
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective J. Ortiz-Vives at 214-671-4310 or by email at jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.