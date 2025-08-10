2026 FIFA World Cup volunteer applications open Monday

article

The Brief Applications to volunteer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North Texas open on Monday. To be eligible, volunteers must be at least 18, have a good command of English, and commit to 8 shifts. Volunteers must also pass a background check and attend training sessions and a group recruitment event.



Applications to volunteer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in North Texas, are set to open on Monday.

Here's how you can apply, along with the requirements.

World Cup volunteer requirements

To volunteer for the event, the following is required, per the website:

Be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

You’ll need a good command of English; knowledge of additional languages is a bonus!

Commit to 8 shifts and be available for the duration of the tournament, including pre-event training sessions.

To be eligible, you must comply with the entry requirements of the host country.

Attend an in-person group recruitment event & complete applicable training.

Agree to and pass a name check and background information review.

How to apply as FIFA volunteer

If you're interested in volunteering for the event, click here to register.