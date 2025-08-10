2026 FIFA World Cup volunteer applications open Monday
DALLAS - Applications to volunteer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in North Texas, are set to open on Monday.
Here's how you can apply, along with the requirements.
World Cup volunteer requirements
To volunteer for the event, the following is required, per the website:
- Be at least 18 years old at the time of application.
- You’ll need a good command of English; knowledge of additional languages is a bonus!
- Commit to 8 shifts and be available for the duration of the tournament, including pre-event training sessions.
- To be eligible, you must comply with the entry requirements of the host country.
- Attend an in-person group recruitment event & complete applicable training.
- Agree to and pass a name check and background information review.
How to apply as FIFA volunteer
If you're interested in volunteering for the event, click here to register.
The Source: This information comes from the Dallas FIFA World Cup website.