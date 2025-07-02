Here are the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalists
DALLAS - With less than three months to go until the start of the State Fair of Texas, it’s time to start thinking about the food.
Vendors spend months trying to create something new, unique, and award-winning.
On Wednesday, the contestants were narrowed down from 76 to 30 semi-finalists.
Some of the semi-finalists that got our attention include the Texas Smoked Brisket Crepe, the Cookie Chaos Milkshake, a smash burger called "What on Earth Is This?" and a drink called "Yabba Dabba Doo."
The full list includes:
- Bacon Jam Cannoli
- Brisket and Brew Stuffed Pretzels
- Candy Lemon Sour Face
- Chill & Thrill Delight
- Churro Cheesecake Jalapeño Popper
- Coconut Quadruple
- Colada Limonada
- Cookie Chaos Milkshake
- Crab & Mozzarella Arancini
- Decadent Dubai Chocolate Dream
- Deep Fried Deli Tacos
- Dirty Red Bull® Tex-arita
- Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake
- Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries
- El Cono Loco
- Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up
- Meat Lovers Crunchy Calzone
- Pop-Elotes
- Poppin' Boba Rita
- Pop Rocks® Margarita
- Russell’s Key Lime Pie Bombs
- Texa-misu
- Texas Smoked Brisket Crepe
- Texas Water
- Tex’s Toast á la Mode
- Ube Rice-Cream Crunch
- Vietnamese Crunch Dog
- Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders
- What on Earth is This?
- Yabba Dabba Doo
What's next:
Big Tex Choice Awards judges will next select the sweet and savory finalists.
In the end, there will be three winners for Best Taste Sweet, Best Taste Savory, and Most Creative.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the State Fair of Texas.