Here are the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalists

The Brief 30 semi-finalist food creations made the cut for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. In the end, 3 will be named Best Taste Savory, Best Taste Sweet, and Most Creative. The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Sept. 26.



With less than three months to go until the start of the State Fair of Texas, it’s time to start thinking about the food.

Vendors spend months trying to create something new, unique, and award-winning.

On Wednesday, the contestants were narrowed down from 76 to 30 semi-finalists.

2025 Big Tex Choice Awards Semi-Finalists

Some of the semi-finalists that got our attention include the Texas Smoked Brisket Crepe, the Cookie Chaos Milkshake, a smash burger called "What on Earth Is This?" and a drink called "Yabba Dabba Doo."

The full list includes:

Bacon Jam Cannoli

Brisket and Brew Stuffed Pretzels

Candy Lemon Sour Face

Chill & Thrill Delight

Churro Cheesecake Jalapeño Popper

Coconut Quadruple

Colada Limonada

Cookie Chaos Milkshake

Crab & Mozzarella Arancini

Decadent Dubai Chocolate Dream

Deep Fried Deli Tacos

Dirty Red Bull® Tex-arita

Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake

Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries

El Cono Loco

Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up

Meat Lovers Crunchy Calzone

Pop-Elotes

Poppin' Boba Rita

Pop Rocks® Margarita

Russell’s Key Lime Pie Bombs

Texa-misu

Texas Smoked Brisket Crepe

Texas Water

Tex’s Toast á la Mode

Ube Rice-Cream Crunch

Vietnamese Crunch Dog

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders

What on Earth is This?

Yabba Dabba Doo

What's next:

Big Tex Choice Awards judges will next select the sweet and savory finalists.

In the end, there will be three winners for Best Taste Sweet, Best Taste Savory, and Most Creative.