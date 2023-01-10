2023 MLK Day parades and events in North Texas

article

Cities around North Texas are hosting public ceremonies, parades and events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Day will be celebrated on Monday, but many of the events are happening this week.

Arlington

Arlington's Four-Day MLK ‘Advancing the Dream’ Celebration

Events from Jan. 13-16 include a gala, talent show, day of service, festival, concerts and more.

www.arlingtontx.gov/news/my_arlington_t_x/news_stories/arlington_mlk_advancing_the_dream_celebration_2023

Carrollton

MLK Jr. Day Parade

Celebrate MLK Day at 10 a.m. Saturday with a memorial parade through the streets of Carrollton.

www.cityofcarrollton.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/45696/20

Dallas

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Week

Events throughout the week include a wreath-laying ceremony, job fair, youth summit, day of prayer, racial equality symposium, festival, parade and more.

dallasmlkcenter.com/mlk-celebration-week/

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Celebrates MLK Day

Get into the museum for free Monday for gallery talks and film screenings.

DHHRM.org

Reunion Tower MLK Day Light Show

The "I Have a Dream" show will illuminate the Dallas skyline on Monday.

Fort Worth

MLK: I Have a Dream Day at Northwest

Visit the Fort Worth Public Library's Northwest Branch Friday at 4 p.m. to learn about Dr. King's life and his hopes for the future with his "I have a Dream" speech.

www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/library/events/mlk-day-nrw

38th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally 2023

Celebrate MLK Day with a parade Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth.

www.eventbrite.com/e/38th-annual-martin-luther-king-jr-holiday-parade-and-rally-2023-tickets-477375231167

Garland

MLK Jr. Parade and March

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and ends with a musical celebration at the Granville Arts Center.

www.garlandtxnaacp.org

Lewisville

MLK Day of Service

The day of service on Monday will focus on cleaning the historic Black Champion-Macedonia Cemetery in Lewisville from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

allevents.in/lewisville/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-of-service/200023817801306

MLK Celebration at Lewisville High School

Keynote speaker, contest and performances start Monday at 6 p.m. in the school's auditorium.

www.MLKofNorthTexas.org