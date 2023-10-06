Hundreds of Texas students to show in Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction

A longtime State Fair of Texas tradition carries on this year -- the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction.

The 75th youth livestock auction at the fair kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday at Fair Park.

MORE: State Fair of Texas News

The tradition dates back to the 1940s and gives thousands of students an opportunity to auction off their livestock.

On Friday, less than 500 kids and teens who are members of Texas 4H or FFA clubs will show.

The money from the highest bidder goes into a scholarship fund.

Related article

Last year, the grand champion market steer sold for $130,000.

The event as a whole can raise millions of dollars for students wanting to stay in the state for college.