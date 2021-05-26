20 years later, Angel Baby Doe’s identity still a mystery in Johnson County

article

Investigators are still trying to identify a newborn baby found dumped on the side of the road in Johnson County nearly 20 years ago.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said "Angel Baby Doe" was discovered by a resident who was picking up cans on the side of Briar Oaks Road in 2001.

The lifeless newborn was wrapped in a jacket. A medical examiner determined she had been born alive that day and died because of foul play.

"The sheriff’s office has worked tirelessly these past 19 ½ years to find out the identity of this child. Various leads and tips have come in during those years yet none have revealed her identity. It is clear that this case remains very personal for all involved," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The department is now partnering with a private DNA lab to try to identify the baby and her mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 817-556-6058 or email coldcase@johnsoncountytx.org.