2-year-old killed in Bedford crash

article

Bedford police confirmed that a two-year-old is dead after a crash on Highway 121 Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, two vehicles, a Dodge truck and silver sedan, collided on Hwy 121, near the Cheek Sparger Road exit.

The 2-year-old, identified as Avyanna Caro, was in a car seat in the sedan and was killed.

READ MORE: Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

Police said a male driver of the Dodge truck was arrested on scene and charges are pending.

The road was closed for more than three hours.

No further details have been released at this time.