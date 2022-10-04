2 women arrested after brawl with student on Weatherford ISD school bus

Two women were arrested on Saturday after a fight on a Weatherford ISD school bus last month.

On Sept. 20 just before 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students to wait for a response from school administrators according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

While students waited, a parent arrived at the scene on Harmony Circle demanding to be let on board.

Bus security footage shows 18-year-old Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller and 37-year-old Latoya Denise Smith banging on the bus door. When the students began fighting again, an emergency button was pushed, opening the bus door, according to Parker County Sheriffs.

Latoya Denise Smith (L) and Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller (R)

Investigators say Miller knocked over the bus driver and then began punching a student in the head.

Smith also entered the bus and began pulling the hair of the same student, according to law enforcement.

Sheriff's investigators say Miller told them she intended to get on the bus and assault the student.

Smith was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Miller faces the same charge, plus assault of a public servant.

Weatherford ISD previously told FOX 4 that the students involved will be disciplined according to the Weatherford ISD Student Code of Conduct.