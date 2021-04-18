2 UNT students injured in shooting near fraternity

article

UNT police are investigating a shooting near a University of North Texas fraternity early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m., in the parking lot behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity house.

Investigators found there was an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Two UNT students were wounded, and the university said one was treated and released from a hospital, while the other had more serious injuries.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNT police at 940-369-TIPS (8477).