2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Plano alleyway shooting

The Brief Na'Treveon Ward and Chauncey Harris, both 17, were arrested by the Plano Police Department on Thursday. Ward and Harris have been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel Rosales, who was found dead in a Plano alleyway. Police have not shared a possible motive for ths shooting.



Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in a Plano neighborhood alleyway.

Plano shooting arrests

What we know:

On Thursday, October 15, Plano Police announced that 17-year-old Chauncey Harris and 17-year-old Na'Treveon Ward have been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The two teens were arrested in connection to an October 13 shooting in the 900 block of Middle Cove Drive.

Police have identified the victim in that shooting as 17-year-old Daniel Ariel Rosales.

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Dig deeper:

Police say Rosales regularly cut hair out of the garage near the house where he was shot.

Ashley Chiechi says she heard a woman screaming while walking her dog near the house, only to see first responders doing chest compressions on the victim.

"I mean it’s really sad, it’s really unfortunate, and it’s really surprising because, so far as long as we’ve lived here, it’s been really quiet. Like we would never expect anything like that to happen around here," Chiechi says.