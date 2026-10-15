2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Plano alleyway shooting
PLANO, Texas - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in a Plano neighborhood alleyway.
Plano shooting arrests
What we know:
On Thursday, October 15, Plano Police announced that 17-year-old Chauncey Harris and 17-year-old Na'Treveon Ward have been arrested and charged with capital murder.
The two teens were arrested in connection to an October 13 shooting in the 900 block of Middle Cove Drive.
Police have identified the victim in that shooting as 17-year-old Daniel Ariel Rosales.
Dig deeper:
Police say Rosales regularly cut hair out of the garage near the house where he was shot.
Ashley Chiechi says she heard a woman screaming while walking her dog near the house, only to see first responders doing chest compressions on the victim.
"I mean it’s really sad, it’s really unfortunate, and it’s really surprising because, so far as long as we’ve lived here, it’s been really quiet. Like we would never expect anything like that to happen around here," Chiechi says.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department and previous FOX 4 reporting.