2 shot during fight in Uptown Dallas parking lot

Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting in the Uptown area of Dallas.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday during a fight in a parking lot behind businesses along McKinney Avenue.

A man and a woman were critically injured. They were rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Police don’t yet know if they were involved in the fight or were bystanders.

Investigators hope security cameras in the area captured video of what happened.

So far, no arrests have been made.