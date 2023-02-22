Officer hurt in police chase near Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was hurt in a crash at the end of a high-speed chase.
The Dallas Police Department said officers were trying to stop a car just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Beckley Avenue and Commerce Street area near Downtown Dallas.
The driver took off and crashed into an unmarked police car a few miles away. The officer in that car was injured.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested the driver but did not release a name.
They also didn’t say what prompted the chase or which charges the driver is facing.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.