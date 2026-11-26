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The Brief The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to 24 fires since Wednesday. No people suffered injuries, but a family dog and a family cat died, and firefighters rescued another dog. Officials are investigating the causes of the fires and urging residents to practice heating and cooking safety as cold weather arrives.



Between Tuesday and Wednesday, crews with the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to 24 structure fires.

Multiple structure fires reported

What we know:

The incidents included 8 residential fires, 8 mutual aid calls, 6 apartment fires, and 2 commercial fires.

No people reported injuries in the fires, officials said. However, one family dog and one family cat did not survive. Firefighters rescued another dog, which is doing okay, the department said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth Fire Department

Heating and Cooking Safety Warnings

What you can do:

With cold weather arriving and people using their kitchens more this week, Fort Worth fire officials are reminding residents to take extra precautions at home.

The department shared the following safety tips:

Space heaters: Follow all manufacturer directions. Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn. Plug them directly into a wall outlet, and turn them off whenever you leave the room.

Alarms and detectors: Make sure you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors before turning your heat on for the first time.

Fireplaces: Have your chimney inspected and cleaned before starting a fire. Keep flammable items more than 3 feet away, place a sturdy barrier or screen in front of the fireplace, and never leave a fire, children, or pets unattended near it.

Kitchen safety:

Turn pot and pan handles inward on stovetops and keep flammable items clear of the cooking area. Stay in the kitchen whenever food is cooking, set timers for baked or roasted dishes, and never put water on a grease fire.