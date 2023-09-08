2 North Texas men accused of falsifying records to enroll as high school students

Police arrested two men for enrolling in a North Texas high school using false information.

Triston Moses, 20, and Kierre Trenton, 19, are charged with tampering with government records.

Crowley ISD said the men were removed from the Crowley High School campus on Thursday.

The small school district outside Fort Worth notified parents about the security breach on Friday.

It is not clear what the men intended to do and whether they have any connections to the school.